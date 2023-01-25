As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, BancFirst's Executive Vice President Dennis L. Brand, made a $166,000 purchase of BANF, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $83.00 each. BancFirst is trading off about 1.1% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Tuesday, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Thomas J. Schuetz purchased $83,800 worth of Compass Therapeutics, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $4.19 a piece. Before this latest buy, Schuetz purchased CMPX at 16 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $796,961 at an average of $2.60 per share. Compass Therapeutics is trading off about 1.6% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 1/25 Insider Buying Report: BANF, CMPX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.