Wednesday 1/24 Insider Buying Report: CMP, AXR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Compass Minerals International, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of CMP, for a cost of $21.24 each, for a total investment of $106,200. Reece was up about 3.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CMP trading as high as $21.98 at last check today. Compass Minerals International is trading up about 1.3% on the day Wednesday.

And at AMREP, there was insider buying on Monday, by James H. Dahl who purchased 1,800 shares at a cost of $21.82 each, for a total investment of $39,283. Before this latest buy, Dahl bought AXR on 8 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $646,684 at an average of $20.10 per share. AMREP is trading off about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. Investors can pick up AXR at a price even lower than Dahl did, with shares changing hands as low as $21.27 at last check today -- that's 2.5% below Dahl's purchase price.

