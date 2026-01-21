Wednesday 1/21 Insider Buying Report: GME, ONCY

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, GameStop's Director, Alain Attal, made a $250,798 buy of GME, purchasing 12,000 shares at a cost of $20.90 a piece. So far Attal is in the green, up about 4.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $21.83. GameStop is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Attal made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $257,500 shares at a cost of $25.75 a piece.

And on Friday, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased $103,770 worth of Oncolytics Biotech, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $1.04 a piece. Oncolytics Biotech is trading up about 6.5% on the day Wednesday.

