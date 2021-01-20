Wednesday 1/20 Insider Buying Report: VGR, ADVM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Vector Group's EVP/COO, Richard Lampen, made a $181,500 buy of VGR, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $12.10 a piece. Lampen was up about 4.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VGR trading as high as $12.62 in trading on Wednesday. Vector Group is trading up about 4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Lampen bought VGR at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $849,125 at an average of $10.29 per share.

And at Adverum Biotechnologies, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Patrick Machado who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $11.52 each, for a total investment of $115,174. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading up about 17.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Machado is in the green, up about 24.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $14.38.

