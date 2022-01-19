As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Thor Industries's Director, Peter Busch Orthwein, made a $985,384 buy of THO, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $98.54 a piece. Thor Industries is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Orthwein made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.03M shares at a cost of $103.41 each.

And at Univar Solutions, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Christopher D. Pappas who bought 5,000 shares at a cost of $27.88 each, for a total investment of $139,400. Before this latest buy, Pappas purchased UNVR on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $499,930 at an average of $22.72 per share. Univar Solutions is trading off about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Pappas was up about 1.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with UNVR trading as high as $28.22 in trading on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 1/19 Insider Buying Report: THO, UNVR

