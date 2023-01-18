Markets
ACHR

Wednesday 1/18 Insider Buying Report: ACHR

January 18, 2023 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Archer Aviation, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Michael Spellacy bought 23,116 shares of ACHR, for a cost of $2.60 each, for a total investment of $59,998. So far Spellacy is in the green, up about 23.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.21. Archer Aviation is trading up about 18.6% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Spellacy in the past year.

Wednesday 1/18 Insider Buying Report: ACHR
VIDEO: Wednesday 1/18 Insider Buying Report: ACHR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACHR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.