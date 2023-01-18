Wednesday 1/18 Insider Buying Report: ACHR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.
At Archer Aviation, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Michael Spellacy bought 23,116 shares of ACHR, for a cost of $2.60 each, for a total investment of $59,998. So far Spellacy is in the green, up about 23.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.21. Archer Aviation is trading up about 18.6% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Spellacy in the past year.
