Wednesday 1/15 Insider Buying Report: TAYD, XFLT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Taylor Devices (TAYD), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Ira Sochet purchased 56,088 shares of TAYD, at a cost of $11.98 each, for a total investment of $671,934. Taylor Devices is trading down about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Sochet made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $125,721 shares at a cost of $10.98 a piece.

And on Friday, President & CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased $9,994 worth of Xai Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income (XFLT), purchasing 1,221 shares at a cost of $8.19 a piece. Xai Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can bag XFLT at a price even lower than Brombach did, with shares changing hands as low as $8.08 in trading on Wednesday which is 1.3% under Brombach's purchase price.

