Wednesday 1/14 Insider Buying Report: ASST, CLNN

January 14, 2026 — 02:10 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Strive's Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Ryan Cole, made a $459,350 buy of ASST, purchasing 500,000 shares at a cost of $0.92 each. Cole was up about 16.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ASST trading as high as $1.07 at last check today. Strive is trading up about 5.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Cole made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $415,999 shares for a cost of $0.81 a piece.

And also on Tuesday, Director David J. Matlin bought $216,664 worth of Clene, buying 33,333 shares at a cost of $6.50 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Matlin in the past twelve months. Clene is trading off about 1.7% on the day Wednesday. Investors can grab CLNN at a price even lower than Matlin did, with the stock trading as low as $4.95 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 23.8% below Matlin's purchase price.

