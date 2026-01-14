As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Alumis', Srinivas Akkaraju, made a $10M buy of ALMS, purchasing 588,235 shares at a cost of $17.00 a piece. So far Akkaraju is in the green, up about 35.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $23.11. Alumis is trading up about 3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Akkaraju purchased ALMS on 7 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $10.55M at an average of $6.65 per share.

And at Sprout Social, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Ryan Paul Barretto who purchased 93,984 shares at a cost of $10.67 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Barretto in the past year. Sprout Social is trading up about 6.3% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can pick up SPT even cheaper than Barretto did, with shares trading as low as $10.12 at last check today -- that's 5.1% below Barretto's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 1/14 Insider Buying Report: ALMS, SPT

