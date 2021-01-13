Markets
RILY

Wednesday 1/13 Insider Buying Report: RILY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, B. Riley Financial's President, Kenneth M. Young, made a $73,600 purchase of RILY, buying 1,600 shares at a cost of $46.00 each. Young was up about 12.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RILY trading as high as $51.62 in trading on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial is trading up about 8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Young bought RILY at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $98,105 at an average of $21.80 per share.

Wednesday 1/13 Insider Buying Report: RILY
VIDEO: Wednesday 1/13 Insider Buying Report: RILY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RILY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular