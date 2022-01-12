Wednesday 1/12 Insider Buying Report: SMAR, VIGL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At SmartSheet, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of SMAR, at a cost of $63.07 each, for a total investment of $9.46M. White was up about 9.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SMAR trading as high as $68.76 at last check today. SmartSheet is trading up about 3.7% on the day Wednesday.

And at Vigil Neuroscience, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Bruce Booth who purchased 535,000 shares at a cost of $14.00 each, for a trade totaling $7.49M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Booth in the past twelve months. Vigil Neuroscience is trading up about 4.4% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can buy VIGL even cheaper than Booth did, with the stock changing hands as low as $12.01 in trading on Wednesday which is 14.2% below Booth's purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.