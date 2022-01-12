Markets
SMAR

Wednesday 1/12 Insider Buying Report: SMAR, VIGL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At SmartSheet, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of SMAR, at a cost of $63.07 each, for a total investment of $9.46M. White was up about 9.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SMAR trading as high as $68.76 at last check today. SmartSheet is trading up about 3.7% on the day Wednesday.

And at Vigil Neuroscience, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Bruce Booth who purchased 535,000 shares at a cost of $14.00 each, for a trade totaling $7.49M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Booth in the past twelve months. Vigil Neuroscience is trading up about 4.4% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can buy VIGL even cheaper than Booth did, with the stock changing hands as low as $12.01 in trading on Wednesday which is 14.2% below Booth's purchase price.

Wednesday 1/12 Insider Buying Report: SMAR, VIGL
VIDEO: Wednesday 1/12 Insider Buying Report: SMAR, VIGL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMAR VIGL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular