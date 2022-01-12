Wednesday 1/12 Insider Buying Report: RLYB, ZYME

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Rallybio's Jeffrey M. Fryer, made a $94,069 buy of RLYB, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $9.41 a piece. So far Fryer is in the green, up about 19.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.24. Rallybio is trading off about 2.7% on the day Wednesday.

And at Zymeworks, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Medical Officer Neil Josephson who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $14.28 each, for a total investment of $71,386. This purchase marks the first one filed by Josephson in the past twelve months. Zymeworks is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Josephson is in the green, up about 6.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.22.

