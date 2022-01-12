Markets
RLYB

Wednesday 1/12 Insider Buying Report: RLYB, ZYME

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Rallybio's Jeffrey M. Fryer, made a $94,069 buy of RLYB, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $9.41 a piece. So far Fryer is in the green, up about 19.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.24. Rallybio is trading off about 2.7% on the day Wednesday.

And at Zymeworks, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Medical Officer Neil Josephson who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $14.28 each, for a total investment of $71,386. This purchase marks the first one filed by Josephson in the past twelve months. Zymeworks is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Josephson is in the green, up about 6.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.22.

Wednesday 1/12 Insider Buying Report: RLYB, ZYME
VIDEO: Wednesday 1/12 Insider Buying Report: RLYB, ZYME

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RLYB ZYME

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular