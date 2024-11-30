News & Insights

Wedgemount Resources Delays Annual Financial Filings

November 30, 2024 — 12:03 am EST

Wedgemount Resources (TSE:WDGY) has released an update.

Wedgemount Resources has announced a delay in filing its annual financial statements due to delays in receiving certain reserves data. The company has been granted a management cease trade order affecting its CEO and CFO until the filings are completed, expected by January 27, 2025. Wedgemount is committed to adhering to regulatory guidelines during this period.

