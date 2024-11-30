Wedgemount Resources Delays Annual Financial Filings

Wedgemount Resources (TSE:WDGY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wedgemount Resources has announced a delay in filing its annual financial statements due to delays in receiving certain reserves data. The company has been granted a management cease trade order affecting its CEO and CFO until the filings are completed, expected by January 27, 2025. Wedgemount is committed to adhering to regulatory guidelines during this period.

For further insights into TSE:WDGY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.