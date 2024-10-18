Wedbush Upgrades Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Zoom Video Communications (NasdaqGS:ZM) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.41% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zoom Video Communications is $76.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.41% from its latest reported closing price of $70.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zoom Video Communications is 5,055MM, an increase of 10.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoom Video Communications. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZM is 0.21%, an increase of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 199,846K shares. The put/call ratio of ZM is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,489K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,302K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Newlands Management Operations holds 5,786K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 5,731K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,210K shares , representing an increase of 43.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 44.66% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 5,670K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,622K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 90.48% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 5,331K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,823K shares , representing an increase of 47.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZM by 68.66% over the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Its easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world.

