Wedbush Upgrades Zoom Video Communications (XTRA:5ZM)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Zoom Video Communications (XTRA:5ZM) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.97% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zoom Video Communications is 68,83 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 54,31 € to a high of 89,40 €. The average price target represents an increase of 9.97% from its latest reported closing price of 62,59 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zoom Video Communications is 4,855MM, an increase of 5.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoom Video Communications. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5ZM is 0.21%, an increase of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 199,743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,489K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,302K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5ZM by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Newlands Management Operations holds 5,786K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 5,731K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,210K shares , representing an increase of 43.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5ZM by 44.66% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 5,670K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,622K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5ZM by 90.48% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 5,331K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,823K shares , representing an increase of 47.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5ZM by 68.66% over the last quarter.

