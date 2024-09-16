Wedbush Upgrades Zillow Group (Z)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Zillow Group (NasdaqGS:Z) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.34% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zillow Group is $58.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.57 to a high of $75.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.34% from its latest reported closing price of $59.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zillow Group is 2,186MM, an increase of 5.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Z is 0.32%, an increase of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 177,409K shares. The put/call ratio of Z is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 36,249K shares representing 21.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,394K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in Z by 32.86% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 12,022K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,714K shares , representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in Z by 0.10% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,293K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,177K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in Z by 20.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,897K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,939K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in Z by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,709K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,846K shares , representing a decrease of 87.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in Z by 50.12% over the last quarter.

Zillow Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zillow Group, Inc., or simply Zillow, is an American tech real-estate marketplace company that was founded in 2006. Zillow has stated that it is a media company that generates revenue by selling advertising on its website. In April 2009, Zillow announced a partnership to lend its real-estate search engine to the websites of more than 180 United States newspapers as a part of the Zillow Newspaper Consortium. Zillow shares advertising revenue from the co-branded sites with the newspapers and extends its reach into local markets.

