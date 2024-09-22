Wedbush Upgrades Zillow Group (BRSE:0ZG)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Zillow Group (BRSE:0ZG) from Neutral to Outperform.

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ZG is 0.13%, an increase of 12.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 46,939K shares.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 15,473K shares representing 28.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,797K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZG by 34.66% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,288K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZG by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 2,092K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares , representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZG by 0.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,928K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZG by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,807K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

