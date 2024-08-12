Wedbush Upgrades Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:ZNTL) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 263.80% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is $10.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 263.80% from its latest reported closing price of $3.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is 34MM, a decrease of 15.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZNTL is 0.24%, an increase of 21.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 100,770K shares. The put/call ratio of ZNTL is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 13,960K shares representing 19.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 11,575K shares representing 16.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,560K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 0.07% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 6,581K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 4,976K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,852K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,682K shares , representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 8.20% over the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies, and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). Zentalis has licensed ZN-c5, ZN-c3 and ZN-d5 to its majority-owned joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

