Wedbush Upgrades Welltower (WELL)

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.52% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Welltower is $152.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $232.05. The average price target represents an increase of 1.52% from its latest reported closing price of $149.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Welltower is 7,398MM, a decrease of 7.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,952 funds or institutions reporting positions in Welltower. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WELL is 0.72%, an increase of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 728,544K shares. The put/call ratio of WELL is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 37,911K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,026K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 37,096K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,778K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 2.83% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 31,293K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,050K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,285K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 21.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,312K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,869K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WELL by 18.06% over the last quarter.

Welltower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Welltower Inc., an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ('REIT'), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

