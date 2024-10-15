Wedbush Upgrades Upstart Holdings (UPST)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Upstart Holdings (NasdaqGS:UPST) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.80% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is $26.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 50.80% from its latest reported closing price of $54.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Upstart Holdings is 992MM, an increase of 72.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPST is 0.06%, an increase of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 40,611K shares. The put/call ratio of UPST is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,363K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares , representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 10.51% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,879K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 7.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,787K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,667K shares , representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 10.74% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,731K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,527K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares , representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Upstart Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart- powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

