Wedbush Upgrades Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

Fintel reports that on November 16, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 234.43% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unity Biotechnology is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 234.43% from its latest reported closing price of 1.83.

The projected annual revenue for Unity Biotechnology is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Biotechnology. This is unchanged over the last quarter. The put/call ratio of UBX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brewin Dolphin holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Unity Biotechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY's current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

