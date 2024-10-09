Wedbush Upgrades UFP Industries (UFPI)

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for UFP Industries (NasdaqGS:UFPI) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.45% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for UFP Industries is $138.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.45% from its latest reported closing price of $135.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UFP Industries is 9,928MM, an increase of 44.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 931 funds or institutions reporting positions in UFP Industries. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFPI is 0.25%, an increase of 2.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 58,692K shares. The put/call ratio of UFPI is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,225K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 32.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,921K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 6.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,845K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,841K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 11.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,513K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 53.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,476K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 5.96% over the last quarter.

UFP Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

