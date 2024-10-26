Wedbush Upgrades Toll Brothers (TOL)

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.09% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Toll Brothers is $159.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $198.45. The average price target represents an increase of 7.09% from its latest reported closing price of $149.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Toll Brothers is 8,169MM, a decrease of 22.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toll Brothers. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOL is 0.33%, an increase of 1.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 106,476K shares. The put/call ratio of TOL is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Associates holds 5,542K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,566K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 19.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,281K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,247K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 12.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,240K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 9.05% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,620K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 8.00% over the last quarter.

Toll Brothers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business over fifty years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, affordable luxury and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers operates its own alarm monitoring company through TBI Smart Home Solutions, a complete home technology division. In addition to providing security monitoring, TBI Smart Home Solutions offers homeowners a full range of low voltage options, allowing buyers to maximize the potential of technology in their new home. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.

