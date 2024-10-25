Wedbush Upgrades Toll Brothers (LSE:0LFS)

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Toll Brothers (LSE:0LFS) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.84% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Toll Brothers is 160.05 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 109.39 GBX to a high of 199.02 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.84% from its latest reported closing price of 149.81 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Toll Brothers is 8,406MM, a decrease of 20.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toll Brothers. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LFS is 0.33%, an increase of 1.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 106,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Associates holds 5,542K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,566K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LFS by 19.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,281K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LFS by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,247K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LFS by 12.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,240K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LFS by 9.05% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,620K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LFS by 8.00% over the last quarter.

