Wedbush Upgrades STAG Industrial (STAG)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.08% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for STAG Industrial is $40.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 0.08% from its latest reported closing price of $40.21 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for STAG Industrial is 692MM, a decrease of 4.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 993 funds or institutions reporting positions in STAG Industrial. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STAG is 0.33%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 191,372K shares. The put/call ratio of STAG is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,419K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,256K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 0.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,730K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,736K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 10.82% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,653K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,512K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 9.61% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,223K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,248K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 86.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,639K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,623K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 9.47% over the last quarter.

STAG Industrial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United Sta

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.