Wedbush Upgrades Snowflake (XTRA:5Q5)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Snowflake (XTRA:5Q5) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.00% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Snowflake is 162,05 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 96,84 € to a high of 421,88 €. The average price target represents an increase of 1.00% from its latest reported closing price of 160,44 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Snowflake is 4,053MM, an increase of 18.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake. This is an decrease of 110 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5Q5 is 0.38%, an increase of 12.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.15% to 218,203K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 16,506K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,775K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5Q5 by 22.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,516K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,311K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5Q5 by 16.92% over the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 8,648K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,551K shares , representing a decrease of 10.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5Q5 by 23.26% over the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 7,487K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,501K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5Q5 by 23.20% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,068K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,765K shares , representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5Q5 by 7.63% over the last quarter.

