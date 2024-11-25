Wedbush Upgrades Snowflake (WBAG:SNWF)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Snowflake (WBAG:SNWF) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake. This is an decrease of 106 owner(s) or 6.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNWF is 0.38%, an increase of 12.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.99% to 217,652K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 16,506K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,775K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNWF by 22.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,516K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,311K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNWF by 16.92% over the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 8,648K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,551K shares , representing a decrease of 10.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNWF by 23.26% over the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 7,487K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,501K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNWF by 23.20% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,068K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,765K shares , representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNWF by 7.63% over the last quarter.

