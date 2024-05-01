Wedbush Upgrades Seagate Technology Holdings (STX)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Seagate Technology Holdings (NasdaqGS:STX) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.00% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Seagate Technology Holdings is 97.08. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.00% from its latest reported closing price of 85.91.

The projected annual revenue for Seagate Technology Holdings is 9,372MM, an increase of 49.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 932 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagate Technology Holdings. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STX is 0.20%, an increase of 10.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 192,946K shares. The put/call ratio of STX is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,946K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,680K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 16,615K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,929K shares , representing an increase of 28.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 61.08% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 15,486K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,042K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 16.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,263K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,126K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 18.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,752K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,635K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 17.23% over the last quarter.

Seagate Technology Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships.

