Wedbush Upgrades Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

On February 27, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Sangamo Therapeutics from Neutral to Outperform.

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sangamo Therapeutics is $11.48. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 332.20% from its latest reported closing price of $2.66.

The projected annual revenue for Sangamo Therapeutics is $125MM, an increase of 11.95%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.38.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 12,651K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,122K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 66.35% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 4,907K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,960K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 33.72% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 4,404K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,189K shares, representing a decrease of 17.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 0.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,165K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,524K shares, representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 45.79% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 3,808K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,803K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 87.16% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sangamo Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGMO is 0.06%, a decrease of 15.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.34% to 111,021K shares. The put/call ratio of SGMO is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using gene therapy, cell therapy, and genome engineering.

