Wedbush Upgrades RH (RH)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for RH (NYSE:RH) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.04% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for RH is $329.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $446.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.04% from its latest reported closing price of $346.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RH is 3,870MM, an increase of 27.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in RH. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RH is 0.20%, an increase of 29.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.80% to 17,910K shares. The put/call ratio of RH is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 1,022K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 885K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares , representing an increase of 26.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 677K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 30.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 479K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 27.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 463K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 32.23% over the last quarter.

RH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RH is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers its collections through its retail galleries across North America, the Company’s multiple Source Books, and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTeen.com and Waterworks.com.

