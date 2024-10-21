Wedbush Upgrades RH (LSE:0KTF)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for RH (LSE:0KTF) from Neutral to Outperform.

There are 765 funds or institutions reporting positions in RH. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KTF is 0.20%, an increase of 29.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.99% to 17,910K shares.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 1,022K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTF by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 885K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares , representing an increase of 26.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTF by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 677K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KTF by 30.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 479K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KTF by 27.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 463K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KTF by 32.23% over the last quarter.

