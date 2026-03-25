Wedbush Upgrades Rezolute (RZLT)

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2026, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Rezolute (NasdaqCM:RZLT) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.47% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Rezolute is $6.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 146.47% from its latest reported closing price of $2.69 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Rezolute is 83MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rezolute. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 28.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RZLT is 0.06%, an increase of 88.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 93,487K shares. The put/call ratio of RZLT is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 16,535K shares representing 17.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,035K shares , representing an increase of 15.12%.

Ra Capital Management holds 9,180K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company.

Opaleye Management holds 6,287K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 903K shares , representing an increase of 85.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLT by 63.04% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 4,507K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares , representing an increase of 59.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RZLT by 37.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,325K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares , representing an increase of 70.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RZLT by 9.39% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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