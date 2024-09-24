Wedbush Upgrades Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (RF.PRE)

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RF.PRE) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regions Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RF.PRE is 0.33%, an increase of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 4,577K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,552K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRE by 1.00% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 658K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRE by 3.00% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 332K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 328K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares , representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRE by 11.08% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 320K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares , representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF.PRE by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.