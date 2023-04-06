Wedbush Upgrades Pure Storage (PSTG)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pure Storage is $36.40. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 43.75% from its latest reported closing price of $25.32.

The projected annual revenue for Pure Storage is $3,205MM, an increase of 16.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCI Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 32.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 39.61% over the last quarter.

TTAC - TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 8.34% over the last quarter.

IWB - iShares Russell 1000 ETF holds 216K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Gotham Asset Management holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 680.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 88.24% over the last quarter.

IMCG - iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF holds 97K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 9.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 13.00% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 874 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pure Storage. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 8.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTG is 0.32%, an increase of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.93% to 298,706K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTG is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Pure Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

