Wedbush Upgrades On Holding AG (ONON)

On March 16, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.97% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for On Holding AG is $26.71. The forecasts range from a low of $16.66 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 29.97% from its latest reported closing price of $20.55.

The projected annual revenue for On Holding AG is $1,567MM, an increase of 49.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.41.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 9,147K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,084K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 62.65% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 6,927K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,323K shares, representing a decrease of 20.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 5,469K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,705K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,877K shares, representing an increase of 17.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 4.60% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,321K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,182K shares, representing an increase of 34.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 56.29% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in On Holding AG. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 7.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONON is 0.51%, an increase of 7.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 112,247K shares. The put/call ratio of ONON is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

On Holding Background Information

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on. On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

