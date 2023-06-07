Wedbush Upgrades NovoCure (NVCR)

Fintel reports that on June 7, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.84% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NovoCure is 99.67. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 104.84% from its latest reported closing price of 48.66.

The projected annual revenue for NovoCure is 550MM, an increase of 5.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in NovoCure. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVCR is 0.16%, a decrease of 23.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.96% to 107,745K shares. The put/call ratio of NVCR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 14,025K shares representing 13.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,850K shares, representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 13.22% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 8,604K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,864K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 31.10% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,649K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,952K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 24.41% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,289K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,024K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 5.30% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,676K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,718K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 1.93% over the last quarter.

NovoCure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

Key filings for this company:

