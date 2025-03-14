Wedbush Upgrades National CineMedia (NCMI)

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for National CineMedia (NasdaqGS:NCMI) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.49% Upside

As of March 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for National CineMedia is $8.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $8.66. The average price target represents an increase of 35.49% from its latest reported closing price of $5.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for National CineMedia is 460MM, an increase of 90.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in National CineMedia. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 14.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCMI is 0.12%, an increase of 22.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.74% to 91,768K shares. The put/call ratio of NCMI is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blantyre Capital holds 26,664K shares representing 28.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 7,015K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,937K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCMI by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,574K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,295K shares , representing a decrease of 20.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCMI by 86.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,924K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,791K shares , representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCMI by 85.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,137K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

National Cinemedia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America's Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., they unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM's Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 53 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. NCM's cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,400 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC.

