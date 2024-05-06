Wedbush Upgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.98% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mid-America Apartment Communities is 139.62. The forecasts range from a low of 125.24 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 4.98% from its latest reported closing price of 133.00.

The projected annual revenue for Mid-America Apartment Communities is 2,294MM, an increase of 6.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mid-America Apartment Communities. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAA is 0.32%, an increase of 9.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.18% to 95,794K shares. The put/call ratio of MAA is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 5,306K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,459K shares , representing an increase of 34.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 4.75% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 5,016K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,768K shares , representing a decrease of 114.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 57.15% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,712K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,810K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 8.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,655K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares , representing an increase of 55.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 395.34% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 2,934K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,983K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 28.44% over the last quarter.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns and manages apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. and is focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders.

