Wedbush Upgrades Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Mersana Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:MRSN) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.70% Downside

As of February 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mersana Therapeutics is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 43.70% from its latest reported closing price of 5.44.

The projected annual revenue for Mersana Therapeutics is 71MM, an increase of 92.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mersana Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 20.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRSN is 0.08%, an increase of 88.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 117,865K shares. The put/call ratio of MRSN is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 19,365K shares representing 16.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 11,328K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 9,698K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,041K shares, representing an increase of 48.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRSN by 223.45% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 8,664K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silverarc Capital Management holds 6,420K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 22.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRSN by 130.27% over the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana's lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b and is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana's second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana's customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company's early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company's Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

