Wedbush Upgrades M (LSE:0A8X)

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for M (LSE:0A8X) from Neutral to Outperform.

There are 695 funds or institutions reporting positions in M. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A8X is 0.25%, an increase of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.46% to 31,221K shares.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,806K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,883K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8X by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,172K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares , representing a decrease of 26.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8X by 30.32% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,162K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares , representing a decrease of 35.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8X by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,098K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares , representing a decrease of 26.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8X by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 1,068K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing a decrease of 14.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8X by 26.61% over the last quarter.

