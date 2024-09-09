Wedbush Upgrades LGI Homes (LSE:0JSI)

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for LGI Homes (LSE:0JSI) from Underperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in LGI Homes. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JSI is 0.22%, an increase of 18.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 22,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,508K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JSI by 18.78% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,326K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares , representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JSI by 23.63% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 906K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JSI by 19.27% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 846K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JSI by 10.31% over the last quarter.

CDAM holds 725K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JSI by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.