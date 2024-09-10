Wedbush Upgrades LGI Homes (LGIH)

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for LGI Homes (NasdaqGS:LGIH) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.80% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for LGI Homes is $92.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.80% from its latest reported closing price of $105.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LGI Homes is 2,835MM, an increase of 27.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in LGI Homes. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGIH is 0.22%, an increase of 18.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 22,448K shares. The put/call ratio of LGIH is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,508K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 18.78% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,326K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares , representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 23.63% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 906K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 19.27% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 846K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 10.31% over the last quarter.

CDAM holds 725K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 4.07% over the last quarter.

LGI Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes.

