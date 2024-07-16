Wedbush Upgrades Lennar (LSE:0JU0)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Lennar (LSE:0JU0) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.31% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lennar is 179.05 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 144.85 GBX to a high of 247.84 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.31% from its latest reported closing price of 160.86 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lennar is 27,186MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennar. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JU0 is 0.32%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 250,957K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,207K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,937K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JU0 by 84.03% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,430K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,799K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JU0 by 5.65% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 8,973K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,933K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JU0 by 24.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,110K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,200K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JU0 by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 6,372K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,389K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JU0 by 78.53% over the last quarter.

