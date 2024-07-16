Wedbush Upgrades Lennar (LEN.B)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.24% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lennar is $167.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $135.66 to a high of $232.11. The average price target represents an increase of 12.24% from its latest reported closing price of $149.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lennar is 30,164MM, a decrease of 13.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gabelli Funds holds 1,256K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN.B by 6.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,090K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GABCX - The Gabelli Abc Fund aa holds 832K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN.B by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 516K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares , representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN.B by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 483K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares , representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN.B by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Lennar Background Information

Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and an originator of residential and commercial mortgage loans.

