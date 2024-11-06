Wedbush Upgrades HomeStreet (HMST)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for HomeStreet (NasdaqGS:HMST) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.36% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for HomeStreet is $16.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 63.36% from its latest reported closing price of $9.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HomeStreet is 338MM, an increase of 99.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in HomeStreet. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMST is 0.12%, an increase of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 16,168K shares. The put/call ratio of HMST is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 1,494K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares , representing an increase of 25.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 1,010K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares , representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 31.50% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 706K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares , representing an increase of 53.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 62.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 562K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 555K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares , representing an increase of 18.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 83.37% over the last quarter.

HomeStreet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. HomeStreet Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.