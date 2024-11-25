Wedbush Upgrades Elastic N.V. (MUN:3E1)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Elastic N.V. (MUN:3E1) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elastic N.V.. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3E1 is 0.38%, an increase of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 96,024K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,412K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,786K shares , representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E1 by 37.75% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,658K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,943K shares , representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E1 by 30.51% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 5,206K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,924K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares , representing a decrease of 17.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E1 by 96.40% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,797K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,558K shares , representing a decrease of 20.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E1 by 48.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.