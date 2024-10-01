Wedbush Upgrades Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.41% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dine Brands Global is $45.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 30.41% from its latest reported closing price of $34.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dine Brands Global is 852MM, an increase of 3.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dine Brands Global. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIN is 0.09%, an increase of 3.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 21,554K shares. The put/call ratio of DIN is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,074K shares representing 26.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,807K shares , representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 33.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,469K shares representing 16.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 32.26% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,761K shares representing 11.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,622K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares , representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 38.05% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,022K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 25.44% over the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With over 3,500 restaurants combined in 17 countries, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.