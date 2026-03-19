Wedbush Upgrades Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2026, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Cross Country Healthcare (NasdaqGS:CCRN) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.04% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cross Country Healthcare is $11.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.74 to a high of $19.54. The average price target represents an increase of 24.04% from its latest reported closing price of $9.36 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cross Country Healthcare is 1,662MM, an increase of 57.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cross Country Healthcare. This is an decrease of 159 owner(s) or 44.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCRN is 0.04%, an increase of 54.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.16% to 27,862K shares. The put/call ratio of CCRN is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oddo Bhf Asset Management Sas holds 1,273K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares , representing a decrease of 23.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 54.62% over the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 1,069K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 1,046K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company.

Dana Investment Advisors holds 1,009K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares , representing an increase of 41.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 969K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing an increase of 21.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 28.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.