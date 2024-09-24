Wedbush Upgrades Comerica (LSE:0I1P)

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Comerica (LSE:0I1P) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.87% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Comerica is 56.29 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 GBX to a high of 68.25 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.87% from its latest reported closing price of 60.44 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is 4,095MM, an increase of 26.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,098 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I1P is 0.17%, an increase of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.26% to 121,605K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,152K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,187K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,133K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,080K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,302K shares , representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 39.43% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,335K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,366K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 3.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,324K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,227K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 10.51% over the last quarter.

