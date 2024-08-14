Wedbush Upgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill (LSE:0HXW)

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Chipotle Mexican Grill (LSE:0HXW) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. This is an increase of 225 owner(s) or 10.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HXW is 0.43%, an increase of 3.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3,817.13% to 1,170,110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 51,481K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares , representing an increase of 97.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HXW by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 49,019K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares , representing an increase of 97.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HXW by 86.08% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 39,514K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing an increase of 97.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HXW by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 30,250K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares , representing an increase of 97.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HXW by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 28,815K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 744K shares , representing an increase of 97.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HXW by 13.72% over the last quarter.

